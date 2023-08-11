The yellow and blues eliminate Pisa 1-0 with Canestrelli’s fortuitous deflection, Udinese liquidate Catanzaro 4-1: Lovric, Beto and Thauvin also scored from a penalty

First day of the thirty-second finals, which will keep us company until August 14th with four games a day. On the field 12 Serie A teams, 18 from B and Cesena (coming from the preliminaries) as well as Crotone representing Serie C. All the matches are broadcast on Mediaset channels, exclusively. To center the qualification, on day 1, are all four protagonists of the top division.

FROSINONE 1-0 PISA — Eusebio Di Francesco’s Frosinone went ahead, overtaking Pisa allo Stirpe (1-0) and earning the intersection with Turin or Feralpisalò in the round of 32 (opposite Monday at 21.15 at the Olimpico). After 7′ Canestrelli’s own goal was decisive, triggered by an outburst from Giuseppe Caso (yellow-blue 10’s trademark): on the strong ball placed towards the small area, a lethal deflection by the defender (after a first touch by teammate Leverbe) who leaves no way out for Nicolas. The advantage gives confidence to the landlords, who go close to doubling with Caso himself who is unstoppable in running dribbling, but bungles when shooting (and also finds a great save from Nicolas on a close touch). After the break, Aquilani’s Pisa – on the first bench among the greats – reacts and grows: the most dangerous is Matteo Tramoni, who collects two close chances – one with an assist from the newcomer D’Alessandro – and misses one third in the final. Miguel Veloso made his debut in Pisa, coming on in the 74th minute in place of Nagy, while it was the eagerly awaited Kvernadze (who also took over, in place of Caso) who showed the most interesting things about Frosinone. With so many things to improve, for Di Francesco qualifying is worth an injection of confidence in view of the league debut against the Italian champions Napoli. See also 'Top technology' in the League: with fences they draw water in Águilas-Huila

UDINESE-CATANZARO 4-1 — Udinese promoted, in the dress rehearsal towards Juventus. From the highlights of the 4-1 win over Catanzaro – newly promoted to Serie B and protagonist of a good first half – the return to goals in Italy by Lorenzo Lucca and a Florian Thauvin in the form of the best days remain above all. Sottil's team, in the round of 32, will find the winner of Cagliari-Palermo (tomorrow at 21.15 at the Dacia Arena). The Friulians immediately uncorked the game: Thauvin – lined up in pairs with Beto – gets rid of three opponents in the area and sends Lovric on goal with a velvet assist (1-0 in the 9th minute). The balance, however, takes less than 120 seconds to restore: Vivarini's Catanzaro is unscrupulous, dribbles with the goalkeeper and attacks vertically. The equal is built by the Belgian elf Vandeputte, who crosses the right punching the hands of the guilty Silvestri. At the dawn of the second half, however, the Giallorossi's first real mistake proved lethal: a misunderstanding in the marking between Veroli and Scognamillo, Beto entered between the two, who placed his right foot around the line and slipped Fulignati on. Udinese again in the lead and the match was definitively split. Thauvin, unleashed, triggers an autopole from Brighenti and then in the 64th minute signs the trio with coolness from the penalty spot (penalty won by Beto). Just the Portuguese gives the idea of ​​not wanting to leave the field, but Sottil calls him off to give space to Lucca and he is repaid: the former Ajax first looks for the goal from a distance, then signs the poker with a sweet touch to override Fulignati , after being thrown deep by the Basque Zarraga. By the way: good performance also for him, ex Athletic Bilbao, one of the new faces of the black and white market.

genoa-MODENA 4-3 — It's Mateo Retegui's big night, who scores his first official win at Ferraris and thus drags Genoa to the round of 32. As in the national team, the former Tigre centre-forward wasted no time: after just 32", a great right-footed shot at the near post (assist from Frendrup) uncorked the match against Modena, which however didn't break down. Thanks to a goal disallowed in Thorsby, Paolo Bianco's team stayed in the game and found the equal in the half hour: Tremolada's delicious through ball for the newcomer Manconi, who thus found the first goal in the gialloblù shirt. In any case, it was a great evening for Modena's number 10: Genoa messed around dribbling with the goalkeeper and were overtaken in the 40th minute, with Tremolada himself very cold in dribbling Leali and preparing his shot with lucidity. In any case, it was equal again at the break, because Vazquez's header (from a free-kick by Gudmundsson) fixed the scoreboard at 2-2. And it is precisely the Icelandic, at the start of the second half, who sets out on his own by bringing Gilardino's team forward: the progression that starts from the defensive midfield is devastating, he finds no adequate opposition and ends up on goal (3-2). It is the decisive crossroads, because Genoa then extends to 4-2: Hefti serves in the area Retegui, who turns very well on his pivot foot to beat Gagno again and thus become the new idol of the North Stairs. The last call (4-3) of a never tame Modena is from the newly entered Gargiulo. Genoa will find the winner of Monza-Reggiana in November.

bologna-cesena 2-0 — In the derby against Cesena at the Dall’Ara, Bologna took the ticket for the round of 32, closing the night of the Italian Cup with a 2-0, the result of a goal in each half, one to open and one to close the game. The evening was channeled by the goal after two minutes by Tommaso Corazza, 19-year-old left-back from the Rossoblù Spring, who covered a rejection by the Cesena defense with a round shot. The guests stayed in the game and played it as an equal, raising the white flag only ten minutes from the end, when Joshua Zirkzee with a turn in the box and the help of a deflection scored the goal for 2-0 (80′). Bologna will now face the winner of the match between Verona and Ascoli in the next round..