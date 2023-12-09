A poker game with ineffective cards

A bluff unsuccessful. What happened this week between the FIA ​​and the FOM, two entities that have long been fighting in the power play between the two parties regarding F1, can thus be summarized with a green table metaphor. The maximum automotive formula is the flagship of the championships organized by the FIA, but the commercial rights are in the hands of the American Liberty Media after the end of the Bernie Ecclestone era in the handover between CVC and Liberty Media which took place in September 2016.

In terms of popularity, F1 is experiencing a notable increase boom after having successfully navigated the pandemic and at a regulatory level the feeling is that the FIA ​​cannot keep up. Behind the scenes, a tug of war has been going on for some time between the President of the Federation Mohammed Ben Sulayem and the CEO of Liberty Media regarding F1 Stefano Domenicali.

Auto Motor und Sport analyzing the surreal affair involving Toto Wolff and his wife Susie – targeted by the FIA ​​Compliance Department for a potential conflict of interest on which the Federation backtracked in less than 48 hours – this week he underlined the an aspect that made the difference by forcing the FIA ​​to retrace its steps, that is the unanimous defense of the ten teams towards Susie Stoddart (and consequently towards Toto Wolff).

“In the FIA ​​they haven’t taken into account the joint defense of all the teams – we read in the German newspaper – in the end there is only one loser in this poker game and that is the FIA ​​itself. The question is what role Mohammed Ben Sulayem had in the affair.”. The position of Ben Sulayem, who has already come under criticism quite a few times since he took over from Jean Todt at the end of 2021, could be called into question after this own goal by the FIA ​​against the FOM and Toto Wolff.