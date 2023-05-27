Naples – Poker-salvation: Sampdoria Women unleashed in Pomigliano, dragged by super-Tarenzi. The blucerchiate coached by Salvatore Mango won 4-2 away in the decisive direct match of the poule salvation and conquered salvation without going through the play-offs.

The decisive acceleration after the half hour: brace from captain Tarenzi and goal by De Rita from 33′ to 43′. In the second half the bells are brought back with Bragonzi and Corelli but in the recovery Bonfantini closes the practice. Second victory in a row after the one against Parma, Sampdoria Women thus hooks Pomigliano in the penultimate place in the standings but prevails for the direct clashes and is saved while the bells will have to play the play-offs against the second classified in Serie B, Lazio.