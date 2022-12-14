Poker player with open blouse: Sashimi throws opponents off balance

The video of sashimi (very famous poker player, youtube and influencer) went viral: last week the girl took part in a streaming event called “Max Pain Monday” and played with the open blouse, which opened more and more…

A situation that has deconcentrated the opponents, first of all Nick Austin who was sitting next to her.

At the end of the hand, the commentator of the streaming broadcast following the poker tournament, Kyle ‘RaverPoker’ Ravrebysaid her: “Right now I’m looking away from the screen… Sashimi, come on, please.”

Open-blouse poker player, Sashimi’s version

Strategy or carelessness? Sahhimi he is a few days away on social media, he wanted to clarify. “I apologize for what happened. It’s easy to miss what’s happening when you play. Next time I’ll be more careful about my wardrobe choices.” There poker player she stressed that her cleavage was natural and did not use fake prosthetics as a strategy as someone insinuated.

Subscribe to the newsletter

