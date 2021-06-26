Dolberg’s brace and goals from Maehle and Braithwaite push the Danes forward, who will find the Dutch-Czech Republic winner in Baku on Saturday. Bale and teammates disappointing

From our correspondent Alessandra Bocci June 26

– amsterdam (holland)

A monologue. One-way red and white, from the morning, with all the fans queuing for the buffer required to enter the stadium, at lunchtime, with the squares of Amsterdam overflowing with Danes, at kick-off time, which then it was the thing that mattered most.

Wales-Denmark, first round of 16, ended with four goals from the Danes and a feeling of almost total helplessness of Wales, who played for about twenty minutes and then disappeared, relying on Gareth Bale who practically played alone. And alone only Maradona won. Maybe not even him.

The Wales players are bad for reactivity, tactical order and mentality. Little clarity, little spirit, and it was also with the right spirit that Bale and his companions had reached the semifinal of the previous European.

the goals – Double from Dolberg, goal from Atalantino Maehle and in the final Braithwaite, a couple of Var calls that confirmed the goals in both cases and a disarming Danish confidence: from Kjaer (replaced in the final due to a muscle problem), professor in defense, to the forwards, all super promoted. The first half ended 1-0, but Wales hardly ever felt like they could get back into the game. The 3-4-3 that became necessary with Eriksen’s absence now works perfectly, the Danes’ maneuver was almost always fluid, even if everything was made easy by the attitude of Wales. Also abandoned by Ramsey and James, Bale could not help but surrender. And in Amsterdam, the Copenhagen branch for a day, it ended in glory. For the first time since 1998, Denmark won a single elimination match in a major tournament. It is a good business card for the future. The Danes will now find the winner of the Netherlands-Czech Republic in the quarterfinals in Baku on Saturday.

