Poker is one of the most famous and played card games in the world. In particular, in the last 25 years this game has experienced a real boom all over the world, with millions of people approaching the green table for the first time.

Fundamental was the diffusion of live tournaments, which helped to change people’s perception of poker, from gambling to sports poker, in which skill is one of the fundamental components of victory. But an important role in the diffusion of poker is also due to the expansion of poker, which since the 2000s has become the preferred choice of many players. In those years many operators began to operate in the online world, and among these one stood out for its immediate innovations brought to the game. Even today, this provider is renowned for its innovative proposals, such as Snap Poker and Poker Blast, variants of the classic version that have fascinated novice and experienced players. This brand has brought countless innovations to the proposed games and has made their offer of online poker among the most popular in the country.

Today everyone knows poker, both in the more traditional specialties such as the classic Italian poker, and in the specialties that are currently enjoying greater success, such as Texas Hold’em and Omaha Poker. No wonder then that popular culture is full of references to poker or that poker is even a central element of film scripts, with the entire plot built around the green table.

The references to poker are really many. Here are some of the most important in the world of cinema, TV series and music. Some of these have also influenced the gaming world, with references and quotes.

Poker in the cinema

The Player – Rounders

It is probably the most famous film about poker and today represents a real cult for fans of this game. The film, directed by John Dajl, was released in 1998 and had a stellar cast that included among others Matt Damon and Edward Norton. The protagonist Mike McDermott is a law student who pays for his studies thanks to poker, in which he has an uncommon skill. After a heavy defeat against the dangerous Russian-born loan shark Teddy KGB, he decides to leave the world of poker. The attendance of his ex-convict friend Lester “Worm” Murphy leads him into a difficult financial situation, with many debts to honor. With a borrowed sum, Mike will try to pay off all debts by playing again against the fearsome Teddy KGB.

Culturally, this film owes its success to the poker boom of the early 2000s. In fact, it was moderately successful upon its theatrical release, but subsequently proved to be a blockbuster film, as it continues to be today.

Cincinnati Kid

A great classic of cinema in which poker is the protagonist is certainly the Cincinnati Kid, which sees the presence of actors of the caliber of Steve McQueen, Edward G. Robinson and Ann-Margret. The most interesting aspect is that this film is from 1965, when the World Series of Poker did not exist yet (they will be born a few years later), so it offers us an insight into the world of old school poker.

The protagonist Eric “The Kid” Stoner, played by the great Steve McQueen, tries to improve his poker skills, especially in the 5 card stud specialty, and in a short time he becomes the best player in New Orleans. Elder Lancey Howard arrives in town, who is considered the king of poker and the champion. Obviously the challenge between the two is inevitable…

High Roller: the Stu Ungar Story

Also known to the public under the title of “Stuey”, it is a film inspired by the life of the professional gamer Stu “The Kid” Ungar and released in cinemas in 2003. Directed by AW Vidmer, the film uses the narrative device of flashbacks to bring to the screen the most important moments of Stu Ungar’s career, played by Micheal Imperioli (actor known for his role as Christopher Moltisanti in “The Sopranos”). The player finds himself in a squalid motel room and on his last day of life confides all his most hidden secrets to a stranger.

Casino Royale

This 2006 film has become a cult film not only for fans of the most famous secret agent in the world, but also for fans of poker. In fact, in the film, the game plays an important role in the script and, in particular, there is a game played with staggering figures which represents one of the film’s salient moments. The protagonist, played by Daniel Craig, plays a cash game against Le Chiffre, a shady banker affiliated with a terrorist organization with exceptional mathematical skills.

To record this scene, the director hired a poker expert consultant with the intention – successful – to bring to the screen a game as realistic as possible and able to keep viewers glued to the screen. In Fleming’s novel from which the film is based, the original game was Baccarat, but the director chose to bet on the more current Texas Hold’em.

Poker in TV series

Peaky Blinders

It is a series produced by Netflix in 2013 which is inspired by the criminal story of a gang that really existed in Birmingham, United Kingdom, between the end of the 1800s and the beginning of the 1900s. The members of the gang engage in various criminal activities to improve their social standing such as robbery, smuggling, betting and even illegal gaming. In this series poker is represented well before the evolution of this game into sports poker, therefore the environment of clandestine gambling dens organized by criminals is described.

Big Deal

A series produced by the BBC between 1984 and 1986 for a total of three seasons and 30 episodes. The plot narrates the adventures of London poker player Robbie Box, played by Ray Brooks. The protagonist’s gambling addiction will heavily affect all his interpersonal and family relationships, in particular those with his girlfriend Jan Oliver and his daughter Debby.

vegas

It is a television series produced by NBC set in the fictional Montecito Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, the most technological in the city. The plot describes the daily vicissitudes of the hotel staff, from security managers to gaming room directors. In each episode a different story is told, in this way, although the setting is always the same, the script is very varied, with thefts, scams, unmanageable customers and much more.

Poker in music

The Gambler

This classic country tune was written by Don Schlits and was brought to international acclaim by the legendary Kenny Rogers. Released in 1979, it is considered the poker song par excellence and perhaps the one that best conveys the emotions and atmospheres of the origins of poker.

Pokerface

The great success of Lady Gaga “Poker Face” has a completely different sound and atmosphere. The song is inspired by poker to tell the inscrutability of emotions between lovers, just like a poker player does, as the refrain “Can’t read my poker face” well describes ). Released in 2009, it has sold over 9.5 million copies and is still one of the singer’s greatest successes.

Luck be a Lady

It is a piece taken from the musical film “Guys and Dolls” of 1955 and was brought to international acclaim by Frank Sinatra. The lyrics of the song, in addition to the female universe, refer to the game of poker and dice.

Long live Vegas

Another great classic is the song sung by the unforgettable Elvis Presley, “Viva Las Vegas”. Composed by Doc Pomus and Mort Shuman, this song is part of the soundtrack of the 1964 film of the same name starring the same Elvis Presley. While not directly inspired by poker, it takes inspiration from the atmosphere in which this game developed and became what we know today.

That was a crazy game of poker

A song that is not well known but which refers to the world of poker is “That was a crazy game of poker”. The song was released in 1997 by the American rock band OAR, of a Revolution.