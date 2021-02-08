Four years can be a hell of a long time. Especially when you’re dealing with someone who tries almost everything to bring the other person to their knees. This is what happened to the mullahs with Donald Trump. The US president put on “maximum pressure” in the form of sanctions and threats. This is how Iran should be brought on course, in other words: agree to a renegotiated nuclear agreement.

It didn’t turn out to be. From the regime’s point of view, Tehran successfully countered this, defying the hated “great Satan” with “maximum resistance”. The economy may be on the ground, Corona sacking the country and citizens protesting against the rulers – the power clique proudly pats itself on the shoulder.

The theocrats feel so strengthened that they exuberantly call out to America’s negotiating president: You have to be the first to deliver, that is, to end the punitive measures against our country. Only then – and only then – are we ready to talk. Iran’s all-powerful revolutionary leader Ali Khamenei only reaffirmed this over the weekend.

America canceled the treaty, not Iran

Joe Biden countered immediately, before the USA would go to the negotiating table, if the Islamic Republic had to move and meticulously meet the requirements of the nuclear deal, which have recently been massively broken. But Biden’s position is not really comfortable. And for several reasons.

US President Biden demands that the mullahs must comply with the terms of the nuclear deal again before negotiations. Photo: Joshua Roberts / Reuters

For example, there is a basic dilemma. Not Iran’s rulers, but Trump left the agreement with a lot of bohei. Until then, Tehran had done nothing to blame, at least the Atomic Energy Agency has assured this several times.

That may or may not be true. The mullahs are masters of trickery and do not take the truth very seriously. But morally, Tehran can definitely see itself at an advantage when it comes to contractual compliance.

Then why make a new one from the old one? Why talk now about Iran’s threatening missile arsenal and destabilizing terrorist support? Wasn’t relevant for the first agreement either. Biden will reply: Now it is important, we have to talk about it.

Time is running against Biden and for the mullahs’ nuclear ambitions

But talking is the US President’s next problem. Negotiating takes time, a lot of time. Only the mullahs have them. Because in just a few months they will be able to declare their country a nuclear power. This limits Biden’s options considerably and, according to Tehran’s interpretation, drives up the price for an agreement with the US and the West.

Biden, on the other hand, can hardly afford to accept any price to stop Iran. Will America’s President maneuver himself out of this political impasse quickly enough? If that is to succeed, a diplomatic miracle is needed.