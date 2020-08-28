Turbulent times in Can Barça. After the announcement by Superstar Lionel Messi, Wanting to leave FC Barcelona after twenty years, an earthquake struck the club, the aftershocks of which continue. And while the president even offers himself as a sacrificial lambIn the hope of being able to avert the apparently inevitable, Manchester City is already working on an initial offer.
The fact that the Azulgrana will let their flagship go for free is beyond any debate for them. But that is exactly the intention of the player. And both parties rely on the ominous exit clause, according to which the player has the opportunity to unilaterally dissolve the contract on June 10 of each year. But the club and the players interpret this clause differently in this corona-affected season. Since both FIFA and UEFA have already declared themselves incompetent in this dispute, and both parties to the dispute are not currently deviating from their respective positions, it will probably amount to a dispute before the Spanish courts.
Even the club currently best positioned in the race for the services of the Argentine, Manchester City, still seems to be speculating with one eye on getting the superstar for free. Should that not be possible in the end, the English want to pay as little as possible in cash. The Skyblues offer would then consist of the payment of 100 million euros plus three players from the Citizens’ current squad. Which would have the practical side effect of getting rid of a few high earners in the squad. The barça-near one Mundo Deportivo according to these players the Brazilian Gabriel Jesús, the Portuguese Bernardo Silva and the Spaniard Eric García (formerly in the youth of the Blaugrana).
If one takes the individual market prices for the players as a basis, as they the portal transfermarkt.de estimated, the total is 152 million euros. So that makes a total of 252 million euros. That’s more than the Catalans received from PSG for Neymar in 2017. With the small but subtle difference that the French transferred the amount in cash at the time and did not offset it with players.
And there is another problem: only in Bernardo Silva (whose market value is estimated at 80 million) and Eric GarcÍa (16 million) are the Catalans really interested. Gabriel Jesús is no longer considered to be of great interest to those responsible at the Nou Camp, as he has been active in Manchester for three and a half years and has still not got beyond the status of a supplementary player. The market value of the Brazilian is estimated at 56 million.
But before any negotiations between the clubs, clarity must first be created with regard to the release clause. It is to be expected that Messi and FC Barcelona will soon meet in front of the courts. Then the tough talks between the clubs would be expected. Lionel Messi poker will probably keep us busy until October.
