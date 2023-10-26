In her acceptance speech for the Princess of Asturias Award, Meryl Streep recalled when she was criticized for “distancing too far from her own identity.” There are versatile performers like her and others who always seem to play themselves without it being a demerit. Natasha Lyonne, who made her film debut alongside Streep—is the girl who gets bored at the endless wedding of the joyous The cake is over– it’s an example. There are not excessive differences between Nicky Orange Is the New Black, the Nadia of Russian doll or Charlie from Poker Facethe three are made up in equal parts of loquacity, sarcasm, pop culture and a strange warmth, a combination that, when properly dosed, only brings joy.

Poker Face (SkyShowtime) tells the story of a woman with a gift that is more of a punishment: knowing when someone is lying—how terrifying to be aware of all the I love you that are not real. They have compared it with Colombo because from the beginning we are shown the culprit and like Peter Falk, Lyonne’s throat seems to need a pallet of Juanolas, although it has more similarities with the wanted. She doesn’t solve cases because it’s her job, but out of a sense of justice that, like Richard Kimble, she puts before her own salvation. Columbo was a good detective, Charlie is a good person.

There are many virtues in a series that, more than the work of Rian Johnson, creator of the insufferable detective Benoit Blanc, seems written by the best Kevin Smith and filmed by the most inspired Jim Jarmusch. It overcomes gravity without falling into parody; It is light, but not banal; Even the smallest character is written with care—that shabby dog ​​deserves his own TikTok account—and oozes personality. It is a relief from so many mystery series stretched to the point of exhaustion with their inevitable family traumas and false culprits in misty towns where everyone keeps a big secret. Here the episodes are self-contained, something that platforms usually avoid in their desire to seem like something more than television. How relaxing not to have to remember half a dozen subplots every week and how nice to find a series that doesn’t try to shock us in every episode, only—is there anything more important?—to entertain us.

