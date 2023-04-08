Manchester City win 4-1 in Southampton, United beat Everton, Spurs beat Brighton. Blues fall in Wolverhampton

Tottenham 2-1 Brighton — The expulsions of Cristian Stellini and Roberto De Zerbi after a fight between the benches in the 59th minute are the most tense moment of a nervous game. Tottenham won it, with Harry Kane making it 2-1 in the 79th minute also thanks to a deflection by Veltman, but Brighton would have deserved at least a draw, with two goals canceled by Var (by Mitoma on 1-0 and by Mac Allister on 1-1) in an at least questionable way. The seagulls, hit in the 10th minute by a wonderful right-footed shot with which Son celebrates his 100th goal in the Premier League (2nd ever for Tottenham, after Kane), control the game, create more but only score with captain Dunk at 34′. And after De Zerbi’s expulsion, despite Evan Ferguson’s entry into the field, they are no longer able to sting. Thus they lose the second game of their 2023 and remain sixth at 46 points, while Tottenham get their first victory of the Stellini era (who took refuge in the press box after the expulsion) and consolidate their fifth place at 53 points in 30 games. two games more than Brighton who still remain threatening. Son in the 10th minute lights up the game with his wonder. Brighton would already reply in the 17th minute with Mitoma, but the referee cancels for a hand from the Japanese. De Zerbi’s team controlled the game, Mac Allister first and Caicedo then forced Lloris to perform miracles (the second with the help of the post) but the draw came in the 34th minute with Dunk, who headed in a corner from the right by March . The second half would open with Brighton leading in the 55th minute if VAR didn’t call immediately after the visitors finished celebrating a hand from Mac Allister, who had deflected Welbeck’s shot. The brawl between the benches takes the two coaches out of the match, not the high tension that Kane’s 2-1 goal only increases. Lots of blows on the pitch, but the result doesn’t change anymore. See also From 0.9 to 2023: how Konami has revived the fortunes of eFootball

Wolverhampton 1-0 Chelsea — Not even the arrival of Frank Lampard on the bench breaks the curse of Chelsea. In the first with the legend at the helm as a ferryman until the end of the season, the Blues fell 1-0 to Wolverhampton, who took an important step towards safety by climbing to 31 points in 30 games. Chelsea are stuck at 39 in 30 games, and go 4 games in a row without winning, with 3 different managers at the helm. Lampard chooses the 4-3-3 for his first as Chelsea ferryman, trusting Gallagher in the middle of the field and inserting Sterling in attack: the Blues have ball possession, but as in the last part of the Potter era, they struggle to Mark. Same problem as Wolverhampton, which however in the 32nd minute unlocks with a magic from Nunes, who signs his first goal in the Premier League with a wonderful diagonal right-footed volley from inside the area. The Blues try until the end to straighten the match, but close with a single shot on goal and the first knockout of this latest new era.

Manchester United 2-0 Everton — Full speed ahead. With one goal in each half, United liquidated Everton and continues his run for third place, climbing to 56 points in 29 games and leaving his opponents of the day in trouble, stuck at 27 but now in 30 games and always in the relegation zone. For Ten Hag’s team it is the second success in a row, both without conceding goals, what was needed to definitively turn the page after the 7-0 win in early March in Liverpool which had slowed down the progress of the Red Devils. A victory with good news, the return of Christan Eriksen (since 28 January due to injury), and bad news, the muscle injury that stopped Marcus Rashford in the 80th minute. United made the match, dominating the first half (ending 1-0 ahead thanks to McTominay) and doubling Martial’s lead in the second half right at Everton’s best moment. Dyche’s combative team is in their third match without success, but they have faced in a terrible triptych Chelsea, Tottenham and United, the only ones to have beaten them. Salvation is yet to be achieved, but the step forward is evident United dominate but need 15 shots to unlock: McTominay scores the goal in the 36th minute, who is served in the area by Sancho and finds the right angle to punch Pickford. Ten Hag returns from the locker room 1′ after the second half has begun, his Red Devils instead immediately restart the attack. Dyche in the 60th minute tries to shake Everton by inserting Garner and Davies, Ten Hag plays the Martial card. It’s the winning one, because in the 71st minute the forward doubles up: a long raise from Martinez from the defence, Rashford takes advantage of a mistake by Coleman and manages to put in the middle, where Martial picks up and hits the target just as the Toffees were putting pressure on the hosts. It is the goal that closes the match. See also Video: spectacular comeback by Juan Sebastián Muñoz in The Players

Southampton 1-4 Manchester City — A time to take measures and then City flooded Southampton’s field last in the standings. Guardiola’s team wins 4-1 and goes within 5 of leaders Arsenal who are expected tomorrow at Anfield, home to Liverpool. City unlock the game at the end of the first half with the usual Haaland, with a header, wonderfully caught by De Bruyne. In the second half, Grealish scored, Haaland and Alvarez again. On the 3-0 goal of the Saints with Mara.

