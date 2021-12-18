Six matches in the program on Saturday of the 18th day, only one played. The Premier League is hostage to the pandemic: in fact, 5 matches have been postponed for Covid and for the same reason Everton-Leicester will not be played tomorrow. The operational meeting will be held next Monday, December 20, which will have to decide on how to face the next rounds of the championship. Also at stake is the famous Boxing-day, the turn that takes place every year on December 26th.