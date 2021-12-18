Five of the six scheduled matches have been postponed, the operational meeting on Monday to decide on the next days. The Gunners win smoothly
Six matches in the program on Saturday of the 18th day, only one played. The Premier League is hostage to the pandemic: in fact, 5 matches have been postponed for Covid and for the same reason Everton-Leicester will not be played tomorrow. The operational meeting will be held next Monday, December 20, which will have to decide on how to face the next rounds of the championship. Also at stake is the famous Boxing-day, the turn that takes place every year on December 26th.
THAT ARSENAL
Only Leeds and Arsenal are on the pitch, with the Gunners who they win away 4-1 thanks to Martinelli’s brace and Saka’s goal, while Raphinha’s penalty scored by the Bielsa team. In the final, Smith Rowe’s goal for the definitive London poker. The success allows Arteta’s team to secure fourth place and reach 32 points, while Leeds remain stationary at 16.
