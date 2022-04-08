The Pokémon Cafe has expanded its menu and now offers you two new dishes created from Pikachu’s tail and from Snorlax belly. These are respectively a sandwich and a pancake with chocolate.

Specifically, the Japanese restaurant calls the yellow mouse-themed dish “sandwich with soft and fluffy bread in the shape of a Pikachu tail”. The cost is 1,738 Yen, or about 12.90 euros. Everything is served with two dishes. In one there is bread, shaped like Pikachu’s tail. The second contains the ingredients that we can put in the bread. To this is added, however, also a plate for children, a hamburger with pasta in the shape of Pikachu, with also some coloring sheets.

The proposals of the Pokémon Cafe

Finally, the Snorlax themed dessert it’s called “Snorlax Blocking Chocolate Sauce Pancake”. The reference is obviously to the Pokémon games, in which Snolax usually blocks the way in certain points, until he is able to wake him up and fight him (and possibly capture him). In this case, the cost is 1,958 Yen, or about € 14.53.

Tell us, would you go to the Pokémon Cafe if you had the chance?

Finally, we point out another Pokémon-themed curiosity: a fan printed Charmander in 3D and took him to the campsite, dressing up as Red.