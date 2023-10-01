Obviously 1,700 euros is the extreme. There are copies even at lower prices and there are collectibles like the cardboard boxes which are on sale for absolutely affordable prices like 24 euros (plus shipping). In any case, the situation is unpleasant, although not surprising.

As we reported to you, the promotion Pokémon x Van Gogh was ruined by card collectors and scalpers who mass-purchased the special cards and other collectibles, preventing ordinary fans from getting any of the content on offer. Now, of course, it’s all ending up on eBay where people are trying to speculate as much as possible, while also asking up to 1,700 euros for a Pikachu card .

Pokémon and Van Gogh, a ruined event

Considering what happened, The Pokémon Company was forced to to apologize with your audience. The special products dedicated to the event disappeared instantly and a good portion of the public was left disappointed.

Obviously organizing events of this type is not easy and part of the value of these cards lies precisely in their rarity, but a result of this type was predictable and The Pokémon Company probably should have seen this coming and tried to put some limits in place to prevent it.

However, it seems that more cards are on the way and, with new units released on the market, the ones now on sale should lose their value very quickly.

Speaking of cross-over events, Pokémon GO x Detective Pikachu Returns has been revealed.