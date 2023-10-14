The Van Gogh museum in Amsterdam he was forced to permanently stop distribution from the Pikachu promotional Pokémon cards due to what are described as “safety concerns” for visitors and staff.
Let’s take a step back for those who don’t know what we’re talking about. Last month the Van Gogh Museum and The Pokémon Company announced the Pokémon x Van Gogh Museum initiative, which included the exhibition of works depicting Pikachu, Eevee, Snorlax and other Pokémon in the Dutch painter’s characteristic style until January 7, 2024. . However, one of the aspects that appealed most to fans was the possibility of obtaining the promotional card with Pikachu called it for free “Pikachu with gray felt hat”a Pokémon-style version of Van Gogh’s famous self-portrait.
Precisely because of this tribute, at the launch of the initiative on 28 September the museum was stormed by hordes of fans and touts eager to obtain a copy of the card, some for collecting and some to resell them online at staggering prices , causing chaos and annoyance, so much so that The Pokémon Company had to issue an official apology.
The Van Gogh museum staff can’t keep a horde of rabid Pokémon fans at bay
Well apparently the situation did not change in the following days of the initiative and consequently the staff of the Van Gogh museum in agreement with The Pokémon Company decided to stop the distribution of Pikachu cards well in advance, to safety concerns of visitors and staff themselves.
“The Van Gogh Museum and The Pokémon Company International take the safety of visitors and staff very seriously,” reads the official statement.
“Recently, a small group of individuals created an unwanted situation that led us to make the difficult decision to remove the Pikachu with Gray Felt Hat promotional card from the museum. This way, visitors will be able to experience this special collection of Pokémon paintings and the rest of the museum in a safe and pleasant way.”
Those who wish to get their hands on this peculiar “work of art” will have the opportunity to do so in the future at Pokémon Centers in the United Kingdom, United States and Canada. Additionally, the card will be reintroduced at participating retailers in the Netherlands early next year. Still, it makes you think
