The Van Gogh museum in Amsterdam he was forced to permanently stop distribution from the Pikachu promotional Pokémon cards due to what are described as “safety concerns” for visitors and staff.

Let’s take a step back for those who don’t know what we’re talking about. Last month the Van Gogh Museum and The Pokémon Company announced the Pokémon x Van Gogh Museum initiative, which included the exhibition of works depicting Pikachu, Eevee, Snorlax and other Pokémon in the Dutch painter’s characteristic style until January 7, 2024. . However, one of the aspects that appealed most to fans was the possibility of obtaining the promotional card with Pikachu called it for free “Pikachu with gray felt hat”a Pokémon-style version of Van Gogh’s famous self-portrait.

Precisely because of this tribute, at the launch of the initiative on 28 September the museum was stormed by hordes of fans and touts eager to obtain a copy of the card, some for collecting and some to resell them online at staggering prices , causing chaos and annoyance, so much so that The Pokémon Company had to issue an official apology.