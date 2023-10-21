Instead of business cards, Pokémon compare three versions of the new Pokémon card “Larry” which will debut in the next Scarlet and Violet – Temporal Paradox set.

The Pokémon Company has released a new video that recreates the horror film American Psycho using puppets Pokémon . The video, published on Pokémon social channels, shows three Pokémon puppets, Mashtromp, Slowpoke and Quagsire, who recreate the scene from the film in which three characters compare business cards.

Pokémon and a horror film: too strange?

Larry, the character at the center of the new Pokemon card

Fans were quick to point out the unusual nature of the crossover, with the traditionally family-friendly Pokémon brand explicitly referencing a horror film, but audiences generally appreciated the ad. It should also be said that this scene from American Psycho is often used on TikTok in the form of memes, so the public is used to seeing it. At the time of writing the video has over 363,000 views on TikTok and is one of the most viewed for the official Pokémon profile.

A fan on TikTok wrote: “Pokémon making an American Psycho reference is hilarious.” Another wrote: “This is on the *official* Pokémon TikTok. This is crazy lol.” What do you think?

Finally, we remind you that we have presented you with two new exclusive cards: Tinkatink and Minior.