On this occasion, Pokemon Worlds It takes place from the city of Yokohama in Japan and we can say that the “hostilities” began with a bang because the opening was recharged with traditional Japanese drums which moved everyone present at the event.

Added to the drums that were really worthy, we also enjoyed several videos dedicated to this competition that has been taking place for several years. The first editions of this event were distributed in cities in the United States and, barely, since 2022, they left to go to London and now in Japan, where the franchise was born more than 25 years ago.

On the other hand, Tsunekazu Ishihara gave a speech at the opening of the event and encouraged all the competitors to do their best to be a “Legendary Pokémon”.

Remember that we will have tournaments of scarlet and violet, GTC, GO and Unite. All the competitions can be enjoyed through the different Pokémon channels through Twitch and YouTube. Now it all depends on what you like to see, that’s where you can appreciate it.

A video was also released to celebrate the most memorable moments of Pokemon Worldseven with very funny moments that many players will remember for how iconic they were.

Excited for this competition that has just started?

