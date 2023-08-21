













Pokémon Worlds: Mother and son made history by participating together in the Pokémon World Cup









Those who participated were none other than Diane Schemanske and her son Alex. In an interview before a well-known medium, Diane commented ‘I feel incredible. I was so excited to qualify’. The example of her son was what inspired her.

When Alex was nine years old, he told her that he wanted to compete in Pokémon TCG tournaments, so Diane decided to learn to play and participate by his side. Her other son, Christopher, preferred to dabble in the competitive Pokémon of the games.

Diane Schemanske’s sons have been champions or had good results. Christopher is now a competition judge. But for the first time, she and Alex participated in the same tournament in Pokémon Worlds.

In the Pokémon TCG community, Diane is nicknamed ‘The Best Schemanske’ and participated in several tournaments collecting points to participate in Pokémon Worlds, including one in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Despite the effort he made, he could not reach the final and commented ‘It doesn’t matter’. Diane Schemanske then added ‘I can honestly say that I was very excited to receive this invitation and compete in the world championships’.

diane stressed ‘Sure, I’d like to move on, but that wasn’t the point. The point was, I did it here. It didn’t matter if he won or lost’.

She finished by saying ‘I did my best. That’s all I can ask of myself. I had fun with my opponents. I had a great time regardless of how I ended up’.

In contrast, his son Alex finished in #11 place in Pokémon Worlds and earned $2,500 (MX$42,645.28) along with other prizes.

