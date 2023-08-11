













Pokémon Worlds: Enjoy this symphonic concert again and relive the most memorable moments of the series









Through the said event, the NHK Symphony performed various pieces from Pokémon, not only from the video games, but also original music from the previous jousting games. Pokemon Worlds that took place in the United States, England and now that it takes place in Yokohama, Japan.

Said concert attended by people from all over the world paid tribute to the competitive scene of the series. Those present enjoyed an impeccable musical performance that made us remember how long this series of video games, cards and other disciplines has been.

👀 Pokemon Center Worlds Store 📅 Pokémon World Championships 2023, August 9 – 13 📍 Yokohama, Japan i ️ Information about the ticket lottery system and appointment reservation window is coming soon! pic.twitter.com/njpdJThqUC — Pokemon @ #PokemonWorlds (@Pokemon) May 19, 2023

Those who could not attend can relive the experience from their homes of this concert which can be enjoyed from the official YouTube channel of Pokémon. The video has 1080p quality and the audio is a very decent quality.

You will not regret watching this remarkable concert.

Source: NHK交響楽団 NHK Symphony Orchestra, Tokyo

What competitions are held in Pokémon Worlds 2023?

Don’t lose sight of the fact that in the Pokemon Worlds the best players of various Pokémon disciplines are rewarded. What are these? Well, for you to see, there are several ways to play and compete for big prizes and here we present them to you.

Pokémon VGC or what is the same, play Scarlet and Violet. Here players participate in the competitive scene of the Nintendo Switch video game and will have to measure themselves against other professionals from around the world.

Pokémon TCG: As the name suggests, here players compete in the card game in the standard format. We could say that the most recent expansion that is “Obsidian Flames” is already being exploited by players.

Pokémon GO: Niantic’s mobile game is already part of the festivities of Pokemon Worlds and the players will have to prove the best coaches of this title that remains active even at the competitive level.

Pokemon UNITE: In its second year, the game for mobiles and Nintendo Switch continues with a lot of support and a community that does not stop playing because it is really in love with the experience.

