Many players know that they have to travel and keep accumulating points… Yes, like the ones that ask you to enter when you take an exam at the university, also to Pokemon Worlds A certain number of points are required to qualify and participate.

Many of the talents in Latin America, especially those who play GTC and VGC They invest a lot in their annual dream, which is to compete with other trainers and live in the biggest party of all when it comes to Pokémon. To clarify your doubts about this and other issues, we talked with two representatives from Mexico who came to compete and left their name very high.

A path that began in 2009: Daniel Núñez now in Pokémon Worlds

Daniel Nuñez, player of Pokémon in video games, qualified for Pokémon Worlds. His start as a competitive player was playing singles in 2009 and after that, when the X and Y era began, a Spanish friend invited him to play and that’s where he got into everything.

“I had to go to many countries, starting with Charlotte, United States, where I got my first points. Then I went to Brazil, in Sao Paulo where I was able to get other points and with a Top 8 in Colombia I ensured my classification to the world championship”, declared Daniel Núñez for TierraGamer.

On the other hand, it seems that being a very good online player allows you to qualify directly, but the ideal is to combine the skills, although in Daniel’s case, Online was just the impetus to reach the World Cup. Likewise, he told us that the level of play was very high and that the change in the meta also caused adjustments in the games.

And if you want to start playing? Well, Daniel tells us that there is no need to be afraid, you will find a lot of friendly people who will teach you.

The legend of Pablo Meza is still valid in Pokémon Worlds

When you follow the competitive scene of a game, whatever it is, you look for heroes, especially the local ones. Those who play LoL in Latam have Jose Deodo oh seiyawho play Pokémon TCG either VGC count on Pablo Meza, a guy with a lot of experience, a regular in Pokémon Worlds and who once again, with solid arguments, competed in the Yokohama World Cups. But how was his experience on this occasion? Especially when the meta in the card game had recently changed.

“Definitely this year’s meta was super varied and that has happened with the expansions that have come out. Every time new strategies come out that are very powerful on a par with the previous ones. So you have Pokémon that came out a year and a half ago like Mew V Max in the finale or Pokemon that came out three months ago like Gardevour also in the finale.”, declared Pablo Meza for TierraGamer.

A detail that tells us Pablo Meza is that the community of TCG players has grown a lot and in 2023 he has traveled with other players from Latin America when he almost did it alone and this has been the year in which the region has had the most qualifiers for the world cup when it has been one of the most difficult competitions to be able to qualify.

To give you a good idea, Pablo Meza has a bit of merit that Mexico had a representative in the Top 8 Masters, since he was the one who motivated Victor Manuel García at the time who lost in the quarterfinals against the runner-up Tord Reklev.

It’s easier to jump from VGC to TCG

It is not a lie that Pokémon TCG gives more money to its competitive scene than VGC gives to its competitors. Perhaps it is for this reason that players decide to jump from video games to cards or, failing that, make the effort to be on both sides.

“An important aspect is the ease of entering. If you want to start in a TCG tournament, you buy 60 cards and you’re good to go. To enter to play VGC, as it entails passing the game, etc. The ease of entering to compete is what welcomes many players. I, who have qualified in both, despite the fact that there is a luck factor in TCG, but the time to be competitive and to be able to improve is much more enjoyable in TCG”, declared Pablo Meza.

It is worth noting that it is very likely that we will still see Pablo Meza in the competitions of Pokemon Worlds in the years to come, however, it is the possibility of seeing his students that excites us the most because it is seen that many boys are learning from him and that there is a new generation of Pokémon TCG players in our region who we must not lose sight.

