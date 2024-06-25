The Pokemon Company announced details about the Pokemon Worlds Championship 2024among them a new limited edition diving Pikachu plush.

Pokemon Worlds 2024 will take place at the Hawaii Convention Center in Honolulu, Hawaii; from August 16 to 18, 2024.

All fans who were able to attend Pokemon Worlds North America in New Orleans or watched the broadcast on Twitch witnessed the presentation of this exclusive Pikachu plushin addition to the Paradise Tourist Complex promotional letter for the World Cup.

Both products will be part of the welcome kit for qualified participants. Pokemon Worlds Championship 2024 in Honolulu, while for mortals we can only get the Pikachu plush from the Pokemon Center temporary store at the world championship.

Pokemon TCG, the Scarlet & Violet video games, Pokemon Go and Pokemon Unite, were some of the competitions in which thousands of trainers participated during the North American Championships in New Orleans to earn a place in the Pokemon Worlds 2024.

After three difficult days we already know the best players who won the title of champion, to which we can proudly comment that a Mexican coach managed to finish in the top 3 of the Pokemon Go competition.

Where to watch Pokémon Worlds 2024?

You can enjoy this tournament through the official Pokemon channel at Twitch, from August 16 to 18 completely free. The championship will also be open in person to the public and they will soon reveal more information on how to attend at your venue. website official.

So tell us, will you buy this exclusive diving Pikachu?