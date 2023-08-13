













Pokémon Worlds 2024 is already based and will be paradisiacal









In 2024, during the summer, Pokemon Worlds 2024 will be held from Honolulu, Hawaii. As you just read, the world of pocket monsters will return to the Pacific islands for the best players to fight in duels that will make history.

As we told you, this is not the first time that this tournament has been held in the paradisiacal islands of the Pacific. The event was held at the Waikoloa Village in 2007. Then, in 2010, it returned to the same place and in 2012 this site repeated for the third time.

Source: The Pokemon Company

That it now takes place in Honolulu means a lot, since since 2019, this competition has not been held on American soil.

We also recommend: New Pokémon anime premieres its first episode and you can see it here

Do you want to go to Pokémon Worlds? Participate in the competitive

while going to Pokemon Worlds It sounds like an economically complicated task for many people who perhaps do not earn enough money to afford a higher expense, there is always the opportunity to qualify by playing.

This does not guarantee that, by always winning first place, they will give you the trip and go to compete, however, collecting the points will help you to be considered and invited. To this we must add that in this kind of event the ideal is to go as a competitor, since the emotion is guaranteed and the memories last in the memory of the participants.

Excited for this announcement? Would you go to Hawaii for this event? Don’t forget we’re in discord and that you can follow our news on Google news.

(Visited 7 times, 7 visits today)