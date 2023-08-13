













Pokémon Worlds 2023: Japan dominates the VGC finals









In the children’s final in Pokemon Worlds We had two Japanese fighting for first place, with the little Sora Ebisawa being the undisputed champion of the juniors category, which is dedicated to minors.

The second final of VGC dedicated to slightly older youngsters saw a very exciting game where Tomoya Ogawa’s Zapdos – the senior champion -, was the brightest of the competition, dodging one attack after another.

Source: The Pokemon Company

The most outstanding final of all, the one that the fans wanted to see – the masters one – went to Shohei Kimura in a game in which he perfectly managed the teracrystal transformation of his Pokemon. Thanks to this and to the fact that all the factors were on his side, he won the championship that makes him – less – the best Pokémon video game player in the world.

On the main stage of the Yokohama Pacifico, the audience applauded the players throughout and embraced their Japanese champions, who a year earlier had participated in London without much glory.

We also recommend: New Pokémon anime premieres its first episode and you can see it here

Pokémon Worlds 2024 already has a venue

Just after the award ceremony for the video game winners of Pokemon Worlds 2024the closing ceremony was held, which was accompanied by several announcements related to Pokémon, including the announcement of where the next edition of this competition will take place.

At Yokohama Pacific it was announced that Pokémon Worlds will take place in 2024 from Honolulu, Hawaii, so all participants looking for a place will have to work a little harder to be able to find a place in the competition that will bring together players from different latitudes. .

Excited for this announcement? Don’t forget we’re in discord and that you can follow our news on Google news.

(Visited 5 times, 5 visits today)