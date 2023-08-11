More than 1,600 players participate from today in the city of Yokohama in the Pokémon World Championships, which are held in Japan for the first time and where they will try to win the titles in the different competitive disciplines.

Thousands of people moved from early Saturday morning to the Yokohama Pacific convention complex in this city south of Tokyo, located near the Minatomirai station, which has been adorned with the logo of the event and the image of numerous Pokémon on escalators. , lathes, floors and walls for the occasion.

The Pokémon World Championships are made up of four disciplines: The TCG card game, video game battles (currently “Pokémon Scarlet/Purple”), the team game “Pokémon UNITE” and the mobile game “Pokémon GO”, for which more than 1,600 people have registered everyone in this 2023 edition.

Finding a place in this group is not an easy task. Qualifiers need a sufficient score to clinch a spot, which It is obtained by participating and winning in the different official championships previously held around the world.

The Peruvian Carlos Medina, who managed to get a place in the card championship, describes the process as “arduous”, especially due to the number of trips he had to make to get there.

“I have visited at least eight or ten countries. Probably, I have traveled more this year than in my entire life,” he told EFE in one of the moments of rest between games. Around, more than 600 tables waiting to be occupied by the next coaches, as the players of this franchise are known, of all ages.

Together with him, his compatriots Fabricio Valdivia, Ángel Aranieva and Rodrigo Montoya, also classified, and the content creator Rafiki, from El Baúl de Rafiki, who did not obtain enough points to play in the World Cups, traveled to the archipelago to Yokohama. with one of the coveted spectator passes.

“From moment one until now, everything has been spectacular. The ads, the merchandising they are selling, how they sell it, the personalized trains… Pokémon lives to the fullest here, people are fans,” says Rafiki, who is documenting all the video experience to later develop content for their networks.

He hopes to be able to qualify for the next World Cup, “to be able to live the experience of playing,” he adds enthusiastically.

exclusive experience

Attending the Pokémon World Championships as a spectator is almost more complicated than doing it as a competitor. “Basically, everything goes by lottery,” says Frenchman Edouard Moinard, holder of one of these exclusive passes raffled internationally.

The organization has not disclosed the number of spectator passes awarded for this year’s event, but “given the size of the event, not enough,” Moinard says.

“The process basically consists of signing up for the lottery on a website and crossing your fingers very hard,” he laughs.

The Frenchman, who played the Pokémon card game as a child, took up this hobby again when he moved to Japan four years ago. The covid-19 pandemic, which paralyzed leisure and official tournaments, led him to take a new break, but he resumed playing a year ago.

“I wasn’t good enough to qualify this year, but I wanted to see them with my own eyes,” he explains.

In different areas of the pavilions set up to compete, giant screens have been installed so that spectators can better appreciate the different games and the games are also being broadcast live over the Internet.

Despite the fact that access to the tournaments is restricted to competitors and spectators, on the occasion of the World Cups an area of ​​activities related to Pokémon accessible to the general public has been installed, with special areas for the little ones, to where they approached from the first hour numerous families.

During events like this it is also common for exclusive products to be sold, one of the main reasons why many people approach them, either to take a souvenir or to stock up on merchandising that fetch very high prices in the lucrative second-hand market.

