As they say in the esports world, Fernando Cifuentes His back hurts from having carried Latin America during his participation in the Pokémon World Championships 2024 in the Pokémon TCG tournament.

Fernando Cifuentes played with Seinosuke Shiokawa in the final of the Pokémon World Championships of Pokémon TCG with the deck we already mentioned – Iron Thorns – in a duel that went to three sets.

The first set was won by Fernando Cifuentes with the same technique that he carried him to the end, the Iron Thorns that technically control the rhythm of the game and that the other player must prevent from filling up with energy so that he cannot cause damage… Or at least not as much.

The second set was won by Seinosuke Shiokawa and made us think that maybe Fernando Cifuentes was going to fall or that it wasn’t so easy for him.

But in the end, with Fernando having 1 prize card and Seinosuke Shiokawa having 2, and with a couple of long final turns for the Japanese, as he was looking for more Pokémon for his bench and to be able to do something else, finally the Chilean was the one who came out ahead.

Pokémon World Championships: This is how Latin America fared in the Pokémon TCG 2024 World Championship

The end has come Pokémon TCG in Pokémon World Championships 2024 in which we saw Fernando Cifuentes crowned as the first Latin American champion in history, at least in this division.

Now it’s worth noting how the rest of the Latinos who participated in this presentation fared:

1st place: Fernando Cifuentes – Chile

Place 23: Eder Jarillo – Mexico

24th place: Otavio Gouveia

Having three Latin American players in the top 32 isn’t bad at all. And if we make the scene bigger, there are 3 players who managed to be among the best of the best out of more than 1,900 players.

What do you think about Fernando Cifuentes' championship?