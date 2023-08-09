This year the Pokémon World Championships will take place for the first time in the country that gave birth to the saga: Japan. The epilogue of the long journey that has seen the best coaches from all continents challenge each other will in fact take place against the backdrop of Yokohama. From 11 to 13 August, it will be possible to follow the tournament live by connecting on Cydonia and Chiara’s Twitch channel from 2:00 to 4:00 on Friday 11 and Saturday 12 August and starting at 8:00 on Sunday 13 August. The competition will be divided into three days, each dedicated to different protagonists of the Championship: the first day will see the players who have managed to obtain enough Championship Points to obtain an invitation compete against each other, the second day will instead be dedicated to the Coaches of the continental rankings and the third Finally, the day will be the moment of the finalists of the Junior, Senior and Masters categories, who will compete to realize the dream of obtaining a place in the match that will be worth the title of Pokémon World Champion. The prize, worth about half a million dollars, also includes a direct invitation to the following year’s World Cup. Last year’s edition saw the triumph of the Portuguese Eduardo Cunha, the second World Champion in the history of this competition to come from Europe. Before him, in 2013, it was the Italian Arash Ommati who conquered the title, but since then Italy has not been able to reach the top. Despite everything, after 10 years, repeating Arash’s feat and bringing first place back home may not be just a dream: in fact, seven Italian players have already been admitted to the second day of competitions and, among these, there will also be current European Champion Marco Silva.