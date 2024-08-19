After a weekend full of interesting competitions, the Pokémon World Championships 2024 have come to an end. With the closing of this period, another one begins, since during the closing ceremony the official venue of the Pokémon World Championship for the following year was revealed, which will take place once in the United States.

During the final moments of today’s tournament, it was confirmed that The 2025 Pokémon World Championships will be held in Anaheim, California, between August 15 and 17, 2025. Therefore, it would be better for all those interested to start training now, since the competition becomes much more complicated year after year.

However, this was not all, since it has also been confirmed that The 2026 Pokémon World Championships will take place in San Francisco between August 28 and 30, 2026.

As in previous years, the Pokémon World Championships 2025 will feature with official VGC tournaments, that is, Scarlet & Violetas well as TCG, Pokémon Go and Pokémon Unite. With each tournament, not only does the competition increase, but the representation of Latin players also grows, so it wouldn’t be a big surprise to see more coaches from our region at the next world championship. In the case of 2026, we could even see the main competitions with a new generation of the series.

In related news, here's what the lights event over Honolulu looked like at this year's tournament.

This year’s Pokémon World Championships brought us a number of interesting competitions and moments. Things like the return of Pachirisu and the contrast between Wolfie’s first and second days will go down in history and will be remembered by all fans.

