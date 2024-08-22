Pokémon Unite is a monster apart within Pokémon World Championships for several reasons; it is a team game that is based on Pokémon, but it is much more of a MOBA League of Legends, Honor of Kings either Arena of Valor.

On a low note, in Latin America we have a tradition with MOBAs and since most of them are free-to-play and can be played from mobile devices, Pokémon Unite is no exception.

During the Pokémon World Championships, Fusion was the top player in the region. Those involved in the competition saw them as the favorite over Koreans and Japanese to win the competition.

Their performance from 2023 to 2024 was diametrically opposed, as they finished 25th at the World Cup and 4th the following year. This is a team that has evolved and is now ready for more.

As we mentioned, MOBAs are a passion for Latin America and what Fusion did from one year to the next is impressive. Being so close and yet so far away from a grand prix can mean many things, including pressure, but for the team, this wasn’t the case, it was an inspiration.

On the other hand, they also commented that if they did well, they could open the door for new generations to continue playing and keep the level high.

The topic of which platform is best to play Pokémon Unite on also came up, and Fusion told us that it really comes down to where each person feels comfortable. Just as there are those who prefer the phone, there are also those who prefer the Switch.

While Fusion didn't take home that top trophy in Pokémon World Championships 2024it is less consolidated as the best in the region and the fourth in the world and that means a lot.