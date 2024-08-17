In Pokémon World Championships 2024 There are a total of 1935 players participating in the TCG, also known as the Trading Card Game. It can be said that the gaming experience depends a lot on the investment, however, the reality is that there is also a bit of luck and strategy involved.

Everyone who managed to qualify for the Pokémon World Championships in TCG did so in different time frames: 6 months, a week, even a year. Not to mention having the visa to travel or the money to pay the cost of participation, everyone who makes it there has achieved something that few have.

The thing is that there is a kind of reality check when the competition starts. There are very tricky players – who are not exactly cheating – but who walk the grey line of the rules or who take the judges astray or without the context of what is happening.

There are also those who just throw in the towel after 3 losses, because it will be difficult to get out with a minimum record of 6 wins and 2 losses to qualify. It’s a very cruel situation, but that’s how it really works. Of some players I met, several were playing Lugia and were more or less getting by. Even during the games I saw some players who were still using Mew… And he is no longer part of the Pokémon TCG meta.

Pokémon TCG Masters players still alive at Pokémon World Championships 2024

From Latam, several Pokémon TCG players stand out who are still alive in Pokémon World Championships 2024.

Fernando Cifuentes of Chile who has a record of 8 – 0

Diego Cassiraga from Argentina who is 7 – 1

Brazil’s Pedro Pertusi arrived with a 7-1 record

Eder Jaramillo from Mexico made it to the second round with 7 – 1

Rene Villagrana is alive with 6 – 2

It is important to note that to stay alive in the competition you need to have the least amount of losses. With 6 you are already on the other side. The issue here is that the level of play was going up with each round because the Swiss format matchmaking encouraged you to play with guys with the same record and not with someone who had 2 or 3 losses.

We'll see how the representatives from Mexico and the rest of Latam fare. Hopes are pinned on a handful of players and we'll see what happens in the remainder of the Pokémon World Championships 2024.