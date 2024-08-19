In the framework of the third day of Pokémon World Championships 2024 We saw how the Italian player Luca Ceribelli defeated the Japanese Yuta Ishigaki in a final with reserved predictions where everything was decided until the third set of the match.

The Pokémon VGC Masters duel fully fulfilled its role in giving attendees a final worth remembering as we had the opportunity to see close battles between the two players, taking full advantage of Scarlet and Violet’s current meta.

The thing is, during the Masters final Pokémon World Championships 2024we saw that the Japanese player gave up on two occasions rather than let the Italian see the excitement of his victory. However, this did not prevent Luca Ceribelli from celebrating with his compatriots and teammates.

Luca Ceribelli won a championship for the first time, having previously placed second or even fifth or sixth in previous competitions. However, on this occasion, the goddess of fortune and a good game strategy where his Miraidon was the one that finished off his opponents after a couple of changes.

The results were as follows:

First place: Luca Ceribelli

Second place: Yuta Ishigaki

Third Place: Michael Kelsch

Fourth Place: Seong Jae Jong

Fifth Place: Diego Ferreira

Sixth Place: Wang Yuxiang

Seventh Place: Navjit Joshi

Eighth Place: Zeng Chenyue

Unfortunately we did not have in the Top 8 of Pokémon VGC of Pokémon World Championships 2024 no Latin American player, so we will have to wait another year to see if any representative from the region makes it far again.

What do you think about the Italian player winning? Do you think he deserved it?