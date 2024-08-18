Pokémon World Championships 2024 has a very special history in Pokémon TCG, because Fernando Cifuentes He played with a very special deck: one that only has 4 Iron Thorns and the rest are cards with an obscene level of control: “Crushing Hammer” which after winning a flip, you discard an energy to your opponent, “Techno Radar” which is to search for 2 Future Pokémon and Lost City to send the Pokémon out of combat to the lost zone.

“I always knew that I could do well if I got good matchups. On day 1 I went 8-0. But I could have also done badly due to bad matches and gone 0-3. It’s a deck that depends a lot on what I play, but it’s incredible that I got 8 good matches to go 8-0 and then on the second day I got 2 Miraidon that devoured me and then I had a match that I don’t know how I won and in the end I faced a Lugia that I beat.“, declared Fernando Cifuentes for TierraGamer.

The funny thing is that he put the deck together 2 hours before coming to Pokémon World Championships 2024 and it all came down to having good pairings to be able to advance, relatively, without problems.

“My dad had told me he was playing Iron Thorns and I said ‘okay, maybe, maybe, I’ll try it out a bit’, and I tried it out and I liked it. And I said, okay, whatever I want and I went to play the deck.“, added the Chilean player.

We also recommend: Pokémon World Championships 2024: Eder Jarillo, the Mexican leader who went the furthest in the TCG world championship

The issue that we must not lose sight of is the situation in which it advances Fernando Cifuentes. He was already out of the competition, staying in the Top 8, however, issues happened that there is no point in going into, he returned from his hotel and eventually played with Jesse Parker so that now he must face the Japanese Seinosuke Shiokawa,

Now, regardless of what happens, Fer will have his commemorative deck, he is already a historic figure in the competition and it seems that he will compete for many more years.

What do you think of Fernando Cifuentes’ story? Follow the conversation through our channel Discord. Don’t miss out on the most important news about video games, esports and more in the Google News from TierraGamer.