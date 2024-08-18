At the time of publishing this article, the Chilean Fernando Cifuentes is in the Top 4 of Pokémon TCG Masters in the Pokémon World Championships 2024Regardless of the circumstances of how he arrives, he taught a lesson to all players with a deck of cards that stops everything, taking control to the limit.

It happens that the deck of Pokémon TCG that Fernando Cifuentes I was playing in Pokémon World Championships 2024 It is one that only comes with 4 Iron Thornes and does not allow the opponent to use abilities from Pokémon EX, V or Radiant, which is almost half of the current strategy of this discipline.

It turns out that Pokémon EX, V Max, and others can have passive abilities that control the game offensively and make the game experience aggressive. The most basic meta is Charizard EX, which only needs 6 Fire Energy to work and some Rare Candies to finish off its enemies by evolving quickly.

What Fernando Cifuentes does with his deck is stop the quick changes of players who need the passive abilities of their cards. We could even say that this deck stops Lugia, Charizard and Ogerpon without any problems.

Even those players who want to make a big mess of things, especially with this deck. For example, bringing a Legacy Energy to prevent the opponent from winning some prizes is dangerous. Crushing Hammer helps a lot to move the energies around.

Fernando Cifuentes to make Pokémon TCG history at the Pokémon World Championships 2024 final

The final of Pokémon TCG in the Pokémon World Championships 2024 will have Fernando Cifuentes from Chile against Seinosuke Shiokawa in an unprecedented battle on several levels.

As I mentioned before, regardless of the circumstances, Fernando Cifuentes had to win his respective semi-final and so he is already on the other side playing for the Pikachu that will make him the new world champion, but first he will have to overcome the Japanese Seinosuke.

Sure, that Iron Thornes deck looks complicated enough to be defeated, however, that scenario can happen where everything goes well for the Chilean and he gives us a new champion for all of Latin America. This is the opportunity that you were surely waiting for.

Do you think Fernando Cifuentes will be able to break the goal in the final?