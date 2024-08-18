In the framework of the second day of Pokémon World Championships 2024 The first coronation took place after the final of the Pokémon Unite World Championship was held between Fennel from Japan and XoraTigersGaming from Korea. This final was not as expected because the favorites, especially because they had a perfect season, They were Fusion from Peru.

Fennel’s path during Pokémon World Championships 2024 It was almost perfect, as they won all their matches until the final, however, they did lose a set in the semifinals against ONIC. On the other hand, XoraTigersGaming had a more or less similar path, as they only lost one set against all the rivals they faced since the PlayOffs.

Fennel got the better of XoraTigersGaming. It’s not that they didn’t have a hard time, but it was clear that the Japanese had much more experience and quality when it came to playing.

It’s a shame that the Fusion team, the favorites to win the Pokémon Unite World Cup, couldn’t make it to the final stage. But let’s be honest, sports and this kind of conference give us a lot of revenge and this could be the lesson that Fusion needs so that, next time, they can go even further.

Pokémon World Championships 2024: Lessons for Fusion

There is no doubt that Fusion He had a great tournament on the most important stage, which is Pokémon World Championships 2024. Maybe it wasn’t the result they were looking for, however, we can at least say with certainty that they fought hard.

What is a fact is that at the moment that mattered, especially in their duel against XoraTigersGaming, they had to keep that Rayquaza, since it is the one that ended up taking them and in the same way on both occasions.

Their strategy was very well planned, one can even applaud that they fought because on more than one occasion Fusion had the Korean tigers at its mercy, but the joke is to close.

Let's hope they have another year to grow and get that revenge they so deserve. As Cody Rhodes said: "they must finish their story."