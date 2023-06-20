













Pokémon World Championship reveals its extra-competitive activities and you will want to go to Japan

In addition to the video game competitions, the card game, Unite and Go, attendees will also be able to participate in very special activities in which every fan of Pokemon I would like to participate.

Thanks to Yokohama is a port city, attendees will have the opportunity to enter a cruise where they can play with each other and make changes.

We will also have the “Matsuri Park” which will have various summer festivities that take place in Japan: obon dance, fireworks and others. To that we must add mini-games, groups playing drums and a night show which will have Pikachu. Add to that a drone performance that will surely be very attractive.

Right at the end of the world championship competition there will be a special dance as is usually done in Japan that will serve to celebrate the closing of the event.

A Pokémon cruiser for casual battles

The cruise that will be very close to the Pokemon World Championships will allude to the SS Anne, which leaves Vermillion City in the games of the series. To this we must add that Vermillion City it is clearly inspired by the city of Yokohama, so you already know what to expect.

It is seen that the 2022 event left many lessons, especially since the activities beyond the tournament are growing more than we imagined. That way players now have a lot more to live and experience in what seems to be 3 days filled with a lot of adventure.

