The Pokémon official channel on YouTube posted a video to wish happy 2023 to all gamers, doing it in a special way: with a Pokémon themed cake!

As you can see in the video just below, the cake is precisely dedicated to Pokémon Unite and features a series of Pokémon: Gengar, Dragonite, Pikachu, Crustle, Glaceon and Decidueye.

The end result is truly of high quality and Pokémon look more like collectible figures than cake decorations. The base of the cake instead represents a battlefield in which the Pokémon collide.

The video, although very short, shows the various steps for making the cake and above all of the Pokémon, composed piece by piece in a very careful way.

Finally, we recall that in Pokémon Unite Dragapult, the Dragon / Ghost Pokémon, is now available.

In our review, we explained that “Pokémon Unite starts off as a solid MOBA experience, which speaks to a broad spectrum of players and works as a great introduction to the genre – especially for those who have never wanted, or been able, to approach it before. Capture thanks to the its simplicity, making it immediately understandable and then opening up to a more in-depth knowledge of Pokémon and possible strategies.”

“Beautiful graphics, fun unlocks, and a decent variety of styles and combos keep gameplay fresh, enhanced by a quick chat feature that helps avoid the all-too-present toxicity of MOBAs. Microtransactions are there, by the book, but for now they are not disabling for those who prefer a completely free experience. Twenty Pokémon out of the over one thousand available seem few but it’s fine to start with, always taking into consideration the fact that Pokémon Unite has to speak to a very varied audience. We would have preferred more variety in the maps and at least one game mode that differs from the classic “score”, nevertheless it is a better start than, a year ago, the game let us foresee.”