The Pokémon Company (TPC) has revealed that it has won more than $15 million due to a lawsuit it filed against companies in China that blatantly used the pocket monsters and other characters in its video game.

The title in question is Pocket Monster Reissuealso known as Koudaiyaoguai FukeThis is a turn-based RPG for mobile platforms where both Ash Ketchum and Pikachu clearly appear.

This case of blatant plagiarism of Pokémon and its characters took place in the Shenzhen Intermediate People’s Court. The six companies responsible were found guilty and paid a fine of 107 million yuan in damages.

At the current exchange rate, that is more than $15.08 million. Three of the six companies were ordered to assume joint liability, but filed an appeal.

Pocket Monster Reissue It’s not a new video game; it came out in 2015 and gained some popularity. According to The Pokémon Company, it made around $42 million in profits in just one year. So the company got at least a part of these illicit profits.

As an icon of the video game appears an illustration of Pikachu taken from Pokémon Yellow (GB) and in promotional material alongside Ash Ketchum, Tepig and Oshawott.

Over time recordings of Pocket Monster Reissue appeared on YouTube, and other characters from The Pokémon Company can be seen there. At first glance, it seems to pass as a kind of remake or reissue of the first installments of the series.

But TPC has no patience for those who profit from its characters and even from some fan-developed video games. In this regard, the company is relentless in its approach.

