The next Pokémon series game due out in 2024 could be set in the region of Unova Of Pokémon Black and White according to the clues offered by the well-known leaker Riddeler Khu, giving rise to various hypotheses, from a remake of the two fifth generation games to a new Pokémon Legends.

A remake, a new Pokémon Legends… or both?

Clearly these are speculations and unofficial information, therefore absolutely to be taken with a grain of salt, but the theories that have appeared on social networks are very interesting.

In fact, there are those who speak of a possible Pokémon Black and White remakea plausible hypothesis if we think that all the previous games in the series have received a similar treatment and in order of release the next one should really concern the two fifth generation games.

Others, on the other hand, speak of a possible new game in the Pokémon Legends genre set in the Unova region, or a possible one Pokémon legends Kyuremstarring the legendary dragon of Black and White.

We raise the bar and say: why not both? After all Pokémon Legends Arceus was released a few months after the remakes Pokémon Diamond Shining and Pearl Shining, both set in Sinnoh. In short, maybe Game Freak could repeat this experiment.

In any case, in addition to the clues offered by Riddler Khu, many players have noticed that in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet and in the list of creatures already confirmed for the DLC The Treasure of Area Zero there are very few fifth generation Pokémon, which could give credit to the hypotheses of a game set in Unova.

What do you think, would you be interested in a remake of Pokémon Black and White or a possible Legends Pokémon Kyurem set in Unova? Let us know in the comments.