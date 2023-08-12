Surviving as a brand in today’s ultra-competitive environment is one of the most difficult things in the business world. Not to mention becoming a recognized name that can transcend through the years, decades or even centuries. In the mid-nineties, the world knew one of the most popular and important series in history, one that is currently talked about with things like Disney or Nintendo itself, even surpassing them in various aspects. Despite the above, there is always the risk that no matter how iconic it may be Pokemonone day the market just gets tired and we witness its fall.

During the celebration of Pokemon World Championships 2023 in Yokohama, Japan, we had the great opportunity to chat face to face with Takato UtsunomiyaCOO of pokemon company which has basically become the image of the brand after the legendary Tsunekazu Ishihara stepped out of the spotlight for a bit. In the interview, we decided to ask the manager what was the next big goal of the company after everything they had achieved in the past and present.

“When, for example, I have to leave this world, I would love for you to Pokemon This brand should continue to be super important and keep the spotlight on it. Something that goes far beyond the lifetime of a person. Something that goes on for 400 or 500 years, like classical music that has been with us for hundreds of years. I want the brand to continue to exist for a long time. The decisions we make are usually focused on making that happen.”, Utsunomiya stated with great certainty.

Something that our current economic model must precisely demonstrate is the true viability of its major brands. Of course, currently we already have examples that exceed 100 years of existence and success, but when one goes much further in time, things begin to get much more nebulous. Of course, at this rate, Pikachu It should have no problem one day celebrating five centuries of existence, however, it is a gigantic amount of time in which many things can happen.

