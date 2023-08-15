













Pokémon will donate money to those affected by fires in Hawaii









It is worth remembering that this is not the first time that Pokemon holds its World Cup in this region. What is a fact is that what will happen now is that it will have more disciplines, since not only will the video game that we already know or the TCG be played, there will also be space for Unite and GO.

It may be considered in bad taste to announce such an important event in the midst of a tragedy that left injuries and several deaths, however, we must also take into account that the insurance decision was made months in advance and that it was impossible to go back. .

Even, pokemon company He is certainly transparent with his message and promotes support for the region, considering that it is fair and necessary for people to do their part to help.

Source: Pokemon

We will have to wait for what kind of measures will be taken in Hawaii so that the visit of tourists does not further affect their situation.

When is the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet DLC coming out?

The latest games of Pokémon, Scarlet and Violetthey will soon be getting a new DLC in the form of The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero. This content is already on pre-sale through the Nintendo Switch eShop and is priced at 832 MXN.

It’s important that you buy the DLC for your version of the game, because if you buy Violet’s, you won’t be able to use it in Scarlet’s. The first part will be available from September 13, while the second will be available during the fall of the current year.

It is seen that this will not be any experience as we will have the return of many starters from previous versions and players will surely want to obtain. What do you think of this event? Don’t forget we’re in discord and that you can follow our news on Google news.

