For just over 25 years, Pokemon has entertained audiences through video games, card games, anime, and other media. We can even say that it is one of the most recognized brands worldwide and, with its new donation campaign to social causes, it wants to show that it cares about the world’s children.

In the next 5 years, The Pokemon Company International will be responsible for donating 25 million dollars to organizations dedicated to improving the lives of children and also to promote social justice.

“The Pokémon Company International is very grateful for the opportunity to give back to the communities in which it operates and where it has always been so well received since its launch.“, says Kenji Okubo, president of The Pokémon Company International.

Image: The Pokemon Company

“Pokémon is an instantly exciting brand that has captured the imagination of children around the world for 25 years. Thanks to universal themes such as adventure, camaraderie and perseverance, a wide variety of fans from countries around the world have welcomed us with open arms.Okubo added.

Now, the money will be given to a group of organizations that aim to support children, create more equitable communities or both. In Mexico, the support will fall on the Foundation for the Protection of Children.

Pokémon will soon hold its World Championships

Pokemon It also has its esports and through them it not only celebrates the game, but also the huge community that has supported them for decades. This is where gamers from all over the world compete in video games, card games and other activities.

“The PKMN World Championships are a very special time when global communities of fans and players come together to celebrate and compete. We are honored to be able to give back and share this initiative with our global community after several years of being apart through this goal of uniting the world through Pokémon.” – Kenji Okubo, President of The PKMN Company International

The World Championships They will take place from August 18 to 20 in London. They will also be broadcast online and here we will tell you how the competition is developing.

It's nice to see that this franchise also aims to support children in this way, isn't it?