There are characters that over time, despite being villains, earn the esteem of the fans. One of them would undoubtedly be Jessie, one of the members of the Team Rocket in the anime of Pokemon.

She, next to James Y Meowth, in addition to Wobbuffet, they have become the classic rivals of Ash ketchum Y Pikachu in the series. They have also appeared in video games, as is the case with Pokémon Yellow, as well as in some spin-offs of the franchise.

Jessie from Pokémon is very popular

His most recent appearance was in Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! & Let’s Go, Eevee!, in addition to Pokemon go. However, Jessie and company are best known for anime.

Although he always wants to steal from Pikachu and any other pocket monster, it’s hard for anyone to hate her. She and her companions are the perfect example of antagonists who have very bad luck, and who due to their own stupidity, are defeated a thousand times by Ash.

The anime world is in mourning: Diana Pérez, voice actress of Jessie and Luffy, dies

They have ever beaten the latter, but the general rule of thumb is that they fly off from an explosion or some other reason. It is a well known comic routine.

Despite the many years that have passed, the design of Jessie Y James it has not changed much. She continues to wear the classic uniform. This includes a white shirt with a red letter ‘R’ in the center of short sleeves that reveals the belly, and under which there is a black garment.

She is a villain that many fans like

Likewise, she wears a short white skirt. This outfit is complemented by long black boots and gloves. Jessie It also stands out for having long red hair.

It is something quite striking about his appearance in the anime of Pokemon. Well, the aforementioned can be seen in the cosplay from @lie_chee. As can be seen, he took into account all the details of this character to be able to recreate him, and it was not bad for him. At least the outfit is very similar.

Hair, on the other hand, is a good approximation. Although it would be somewhat difficult to recreate it well, since sometimes it is kept in the same way in a somewhat unnatural way.

So this interpretation on the part of this cosplayer it is quite acceptable. What concerns to JessieIt will surely continue in the series for a long time. Sadly, it will change its voice in Latin America, and all due to the death of the actress Diana Perez. Rest in peace.

