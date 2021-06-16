Fans of the saga of Pokemon, they managed to translate one of the newspapers that James of Team Rocket in the last episode. The headline of this newspaper says ‘Don’t lose against the coronavirus’. Although it is not talked about in the series or in the video games, it is an interesting detail.

Maybe if you saw the series, you have not seen this detail. The franchise of Pokemon he began to use his own written language to cut costs from various locations around the world. This was translated by the own community a couple of months ago and thanks to that we were able to see this moment.

Why does Pokémon give this headline?

According to the community of Pokemon, the message: ‘Don’t lose against the coronavirus’ is in the series Journeys. Although, it is not referenced further in the anime, this is probably a message addressed to his fans around the world. This is possible due to the delicate situation that Japan is happening because of the pandemic.

This series is concerned about the new wave of infections that are happening in the country and asks its community to continue fighting from its different spaces against the coronavirus. Japan has confirmed that it will hold the Olympic Games in this adverse environment.

If you like anime, video games and more, we also recommend reading:



