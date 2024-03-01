Pokémon, Warcraft and Sea of ​​Thieves have joined in with this week's Glasgow Willy Wonka Experience memes.

The £35 ticketed knock-off event went viral this week, and now it's not just players commemorating the occasion with memes. Video game makers and publishers are now using their official social media accounts to join in with the fun.



Both World of Warcraft and Sea of ​​Thieves have given us their renditions of the sad Oompa Loompa:



We'd like to give a shout out to whoever runs Sea of ​​Thieves' social media accounts for letting us know the Unknown is actually just a friendly photographer and not an otherworldly villain.



Pokémon went for the low-hanging fruit, all 28 of them, with the Pokémon Unown. Simple but effective, because it brought to light this edit where the Unown responds to the poor child's protests as they appear from behind the mirror.



It only makes sense The Unown would have a party full of Unown, ready to dish out Psychic damage to any children who happen to lay eyes on them.

And of course, the memes have continued from video game fans – including someone granting our wish that the Willy Wonka Experience would be recreated in Animal Crossing.

“How long will it be before someone recreates the warehouse in Animal Crossing: New Horizons and subjects their villagers to the same torture?” I wrote in yesterday's article on the event's recreation in The Sims 4, and the answer is less than 24 hours.

Animal Crossing fan Haztecamarera recreated photos taken from the Glasgow the event in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. (I heard Redd was selling tickets to villagers for the event at 35,000 bells a pop.) I particularly enjoy their version of The Unknown its hardest to be scary.



Lastly, here's The Unknown making his debut as a Persona boss. I'm worried/impressed at how naturally the actor's movements match to the beat of the music.