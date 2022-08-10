In South Carolina are using the saga of Pokémon and memes to raise awareness of hurricanes and the problem for society that these meteorological phenomena represent.

Throughout its history, the state is in the top 10 where hurricanes have affected the most. One study showed that from 1851 to 2018, South Carolina saw 30 hurricanes hit its land. Therefore, it is important that the residents of that North American state prepare for the weather during a “hurricane season”.

That’s why the South Carolina Emergency Management Division is responsible for providing an action plan to keep all residents of the region safe and sound. However, the agency has slightly modified its action plan with users in an effort to reach a wider audience on Twitter including young people and teens.

Look at this hurricane plan

Every time I do, it makes me laugh

Why did we write the checklist in red?

And what the heck is on Joey’s head? pic.twitter.com/vT3CViKz4P – SCEMD (@SCEMD) August 1, 2022



As we can see, the official account on the social network used lyrics from songs such as Photograph by Nickleback and Love Train by The O’Jays group. But he didn’t stop there, on the contrary, he used the song from the Pokémon anime and arranged it for his purpose.

PREPARÉMON (gotta prep ’em all), It’s you and me I know it’s my destiny (Preparémon) Oh, you’re my best friend

In a world we must defend … pic.twitter.com/6QFGGqxl13 – SCEMD (@SCEMD) August 5, 2022



The parody also changed the iconic Pokémon catchphrase from “Collect them all” to “Make them all” in reference to the goal they have in mind to encourage hurricane prevention.

Source: Dexerto