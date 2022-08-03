Time passes very quickly, so Pokémon unite is celebrating its first anniversary of being released on Nintendo Switch, a game that a month later saw its release on mobile platforms. And now through the last direct of the franchise, everything about the celebration has been commented.

This includes the appearance of new Pokemon that will arrive through special events, so creatures like Buzzwhole are now available to get in the store with coins. In addition, events are added to raise experience.

September will also have rewards, but these will be revealed later.

Via: Pokémon Direct