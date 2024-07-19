The Pokémon Company announces the arrival of a new character celebrating the third anniversary of Pokemon UNITEthe free to play game available on Nintendo Switch and mobile devices. This is the legendary Ho-Ohin the role of Long range defender. More details can be found below.

DISCOVER THE LEGENDARY POKÉMON HO-OH IN POKÉMON UNITE IN CELEBRATION OF THE 3RD ANNIVERSARY

Also available are a new Battle Pass, various activities, and a game mode to celebrate the occasion.

July 19, 2024 – The Pokémon Company International today announced exciting events and activities to celebrate the third anniversary Of Pokemon UNITE on Nintendo Switch™ consoles and mobile devices.

Ho-Oh takes the field in Pokemon UNITE

Ho-Oh, one of the most fan-favorite Legendary Pokémon, makes its debut today in Pokemon UNITE as a long-range Defender. Its Ability Regenerate allows the Pokémon to gradually recover HP if it does not take damage from opposing Pokémon for a certain amount of time.

Ho-Oh’s moves will keep players busy throughout the match, and its Unite move, Iridescent Rebirth Wing, lets it spread its wings and use up all of its stored Heos Energy to bring back allies that have been knocked out. The more Heos Energy it uses, the more allies it can bring back.

Events to celebrate three years of Pokemon UNITE

All Trainers can participate in various activities to celebrate the three-year anniversary of Pokemon UNITEamong which:

Event to celebrate the arrival of Ho-Oh – From July 19, 00:00 (UTC) to August 11, 23:59 (UTC). Trainers can earn one die per day at no cost during the event period. They will need to roll a die to advance a certain number of spaces, and then complete the mission for the space reached to be able to roll another die. If they earn 1,000 Amaranthian Forest Tokens, they will be able to exchange them for the Ho-Oh! Unite License.

– From July 19, 00:00 (UTC) to August 11, 23:59 (UTC). Trainers can earn one die per day at no cost during the event period. They will need to roll a die to advance a certain number of spaces, and then complete the mission for the space reached to be able to roll another die. If they earn 1,000 Amaranthian Forest Tokens, they will be able to exchange them for the Ho-Oh! Unite License. The Return of Wild Ambush – From July 19, at 00:00 (UTC) to September 4, at 23:59 (UTC). This exciting game mode is back! Trainers will have to protect Tinkaton from wild Pokémon that attack it. Some Pokémon can also be called back into battle once to turn the tide of battle!

– From July 19, at 00:00 (UTC) to September 4, at 23:59 (UTC). This exciting game mode is back! Trainers will have to protect Tinkaton from wild Pokémon that attack it. Some Pokémon can also be called back into battle once to turn the tide of battle! Charizard Unite License Distribution – From July 19, 00:00 (UTC) to September 2, 23:59 (UTC). The first time Trainers log in during the availability period, they can receive a gift of their choice: a Charizard Hat, a Charizard Unite License, or 100 Heos Coins. Only one of these gifts can be obtained per account by logging in during the event availability period.

– From July 19, 00:00 (UTC) to September 2, 23:59 (UTC). The first time Trainers log in during the availability period, they can receive a gift of their choice: a Charizard Hat, a Charizard Unite License, or 100 Heos Coins. Only one of these gifts can be obtained per account by logging in during the event availability period. New Fight Pass – From July 21, 00:00 (UTC) to September 4, 23:59 (UTC). The main theme of this new Battle Pass is black flames. Trainers can celebrate the anniversary of

For more information please visit Pokemon.it