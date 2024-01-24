January 25th Gyarados will join the fray in Pokémon UNITE! This formidable Pokémon offers exciting moves to choose from, such as Waterfall, which allows Gyarados to charge three times in a row at incredible speed, dealing damage to opponents hit! Check out a preview of the other moves Gyarados has to offer on the official Pokémon UNITE Twitter account here.

Let us know if you or your audience would be interested in playing as Gyarados, and we can provide codes to unlock the Pokémon in the game (subject to availability).

Challenge Ironmane and Ironneck in Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet!

From Friday, January 26, 2024, at 00:00 UTC, to Sunday, January 28, 2024, at 11:59 PM UTC, Crinealate will appear in Teracristal Raid Battles in Pokémon Scarlet and Ironneck will appear in Pokémon Violet.

These Pokémon will have different Teratypes, so prepare wisely before challenging them and try to join Teracristal Raid battles organized by Trainers playing the other version of the game to complete your Paradox Pokémon collection!

Event calendar: Friday, January 26, 2024, at 00:00 UTC, to Sunday, January 28, 2024, at 11:59 PM UTC

Teracristal Battle Raid Event Notes: