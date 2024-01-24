The Pokémon Company announces a couple of new features for themed video games Pokémon. First of all, Gyarados will join the roster of playable creatures in Pokémon UNITE This January 25ththe title available on Nintendo Switch and mobile devices.
Secondly, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet For Nintendo Switch will welcome new Teracristal raids with Crinealate And Colleferro from the January 26th to the 28th of the same month. More details can be found below.
GYARADOS JOINS THE FRAY IN POKÉMON UNITE, AND NEW TERACRYSTAL RAID BATTLES ARE AVAILABLE IN POKÉMON SCARLET AND VIOLET
January 25th Gyarados will join the fray in Pokémon UNITE! This formidable Pokémon offers exciting moves to choose from, such as Waterfall, which allows Gyarados to charge three times in a row at incredible speed, dealing damage to opponents hit! Check out a preview of the other moves Gyarados has to offer on the official Pokémon UNITE Twitter account here.
Challenge Ironmane and Ironneck in Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet!
From Friday, January 26, 2024, at 00:00 UTC, to Sunday, January 28, 2024, at 11:59 PM UTC, Crinealate will appear in Teracristal Raid Battles in Pokémon Scarlet and Ironneck will appear in Pokémon Violet.
These Pokémon will have different Teratypes, so prepare wisely before challenging them and try to join Teracristal Raid battles organized by Trainers playing the other version of the game to complete your Paradox Pokémon collection!
Event calendar: Friday, January 26, 2024, at 00:00 UTC, to Sunday, January 28, 2024, at 11:59 PM UTC
Teracristal Battle Raid Event Notes:
- To participate in the Teracristal Raid battles, download the latest News from the Pokeportal by selecting Pokeportal from the X menu, then Mystery Gift, then Check news from the Pokeportal. You don't need a paid subscription to Nintendo Switch Online to get the latest Pokeportale news.
- You will be able to find 5-star Teracristal Raid Battles after completing the main story of Pokémon Scarlet or Pokémon Violet. However, players who have not completed the main story can still participate in these Tera Raid battles by joining other Trainers in multiplayer.
- You can participate in Teracristal Raid Battles against Pokémon that do not appear in the version of the game you are playing by joining a Tera Raid Battle hosted by a Trainer with the opposite version of the game.
- A paid Nintendo Switch Online subscription (sold separately) is required to participate in Teracristal Raid Battles with other Trainers online. Terms apply. To find out more, visit https://www.nintendo.com/
switch-online.
- Teracristal Raid Battle events will only occur in the Paldea region.
