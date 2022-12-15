The Pokemon Company announces the arrival in Pokémon UNITE from Dragapult and many events to celebrate the end of the year. The Stealthy Pokémon will have the role of Attacker, and it will be possible to obtain it starting from starting December 29th. But that’s not all, to celebrate the arrival of the new year, in fact, the company has announced the event Red Team or Blue Team, in which we will be able to side with one of the two factions and fight in accelerated team battles. The event will be available from 26 December to 5 February 2023.

From 26 December to 2 March 2023 will be available on Season 13 Battle Passwhich will include tons of new cosmetic items including the Antihero Style Hollowear for Buzzwole. Furthermore, for the duration of the holidays, many rewards will be released for all players, let’s find out all the details together thanks to the press release released by the company.

NEW POKÉMON AND EVENTS COMING TO CELEBRATE THE NEW YEAR IN POKÉMON UNITE

The Season 12 Battle Pass is still available, and there’s a lot of fun festive events coming up

London, December 15, 2022. The Pokemon Company International today announced the arrival of some great updates in Pokémon UNITE, the strategic Pokémon team battle game that now has more than 100 million downloads worldwide. Trainers will be able to celebrate the coming of the new year with a number of updates, including exciting new events in the game, the debut of the popular Pokémon Dragapult, the Season 13 Battle Pass, and more!

Dragapult makes its debut in Pokémon UNITE

At 07:00 (UTC) on December 29, 2022, the Sneaky Pokémon Dragapult will join the list of playable Pokémon in Pokémon UNITE. Dragapult is an Attacking Pokémon that specializes in cunning maneuvers that see it dash onto the field quickly while attacking or hide to ambush opponents. With its Unite move, Dragon Missiles, it attacks by launching Dreepy at opponents.

Red Squad or Blue Squad in Team Speed ​​Battles

From 00:00 (UTC) on December 26, 2022 to 23:59 (UTC) on February 5, 2023, Trainers from all over the world will be able to choose to join the Red Team (led by Buzzwole) or the Blue Team (led by Cinderace) and take part in fast-paced battles to earn points for your team.

Lethal Elegance with the Season 13 Battle Pass

From 00:00 (UTC) on December 26, 2022 to 23:59 (UTC) on March 2, 2023, the Season 13 Fight Pass brings with it a fantastic set of epic rewards. These include the Anti-Hero Style Holowear (Buzzwole) and Trainer fashion items from the Anti-Hero Set, with unreleased Holowear for other Pokémon available separately in the shop. New Heroic-themed events will also be held throughout the Battle Pass Season 13; more information about this will be shared via in-game news.

Prizes and special gifts for everyone

Below are some of the special rewards and gifts Trainers can earn in-game during the holiday season.

Free 7-day loan licenses: from 00:00 (UTC) on December 24, 2022 to 23:59 (UTC) on January 1, 2023, you will be able to obtain a random 7 day loan license per day at no cost. It’s an unmissable opportunity to try out different Pokémon!

from 00:00 (UTC) on December 24, 2022 to 23:59 (UTC) on January 1, 2023, you will be able to obtain a random 7 day loan license per day at no cost. It’s an unmissable opportunity to try out different Pokémon! New Year’s Lucky Wheel: from 00:00 (UTC) on December 23, 2022 to 23:59 (UTC) on December 31, 2022, by logging into the game and winning in battles, you can get up to 135 attempts on the New Year’s Lucky Wheel. From 00:00 (UTC) on January 1, 2023 to 23:59 (UTC) on January 3, 2023, Trainers will be able to use these attempts to win prizes. Further details will be communicated shortly.

from 00:00 (UTC) on December 23, 2022 to 23:59 (UTC) on December 31, 2022, by logging into the game and winning in battles, you can get up to 135 attempts on the New Year’s Lucky Wheel. From 00:00 (UTC) on January 1, 2023 to 23:59 (UTC) on January 3, 2023, Trainers will be able to use these attempts to win prizes. Further details will be communicated shortly. New Year celebrations: by logging in for a total of 7 days from 00:00 (UTC) on 26 December 2022 to 23:59 (UTC) on 31 January 2023, you will be able to obtain a Unite license and a loaner Holowear.

In addition to the exciting events coming soon in Pokémon UNITETrainers can already jump into the action and discover all the updates recently introduced in the game.

Urshifu is now available in Pokémon UNITE

The Pokémon Kung Fu Urshifu took the field. Urshifu is a versatile Pokémon that can be deployed in two different ways. If Kubfu learns the Dark Punch move, it will evolve into Single Strike Style Urshifu, which is capable of delivering powerful single blows. If, on the other hand, Kubfu learns the move Hydroburst it will evolve into Urshifu Pluricolpo Style, a Pokémon specialized in long bursts of blows.

New assignable tools

These two assignable instruments have been added to the game.

Stolarburst: after three basic attacks, temporarily increases the speed of the Pokémon’s basic attacks. There should be some time between activations of this effect.

after three basic attacks, temporarily increases the speed of the Pokémon’s basic attacks. There should be some time between activations of this effect. Healing Crown: restores HP equal to a portion of the damage dealt by basic attacks whose damage is calculated based on Attack.

The Season 12 Fight Pass is still available

The twelfth battle pass is available and includes the beautiful Aurora Style (Gardevoir), the fun Holiday Style (Gengar), and elegant fashion items for Trainers from the Aurora Set, all obtainable through this season’s Premium Pass by completing Daily and Weekly Challenges . Different color variations of the Trainers’ fashion item sets will be available as rewards in the Premium Pass. By reaching Battle Pass levels between 70 and 120, it will be possible to obtain fashion items from the Aurora Set (Red) and Aurora Set (Black). The Season 12 Fight Pass will be available until 23:59 (UTC) on December 25, 2022.

Read more about Pokémon UNITEvisit Pokemon.it/Unite. In addition, for those who want to learn how to play Pokémon UNITEwas recently published this video series (in English) on the official Pokémon channel on YouTube.