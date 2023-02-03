The Pokemon Company announced that as of today Comfey is available in the very rich roster of Pokémon UNITE. It will be possible to purchase the Garland Pokémon seventh generation using 575 Heos Gems for the first seven days after launch, or with 12,000 Heos Coins in a week.

In battle Comfey will play the role of long range support, with the unique ability to bond with one of his allies to heal him and create defensive shields around him. This unique ability of the little monster will prove to be particularly useful, given that while linked to an ally it will not take damage and will be able to score goals for the same amount of energy as the ally he is supporting. You can find more details on Comfey’s abilities in the press release at the end of the article.

We leave you now with a short trailer dedicated to Comfey reminding you that Pokémon UNITE it’s available on Nintendo Switch and iOS and Android devices. Good vision.

The road to victory is all roses and flowers thanks to the powerful Comfey Floral Care

February 3, 2023 – Comfey floats gracefully onIsle of Heos to collect little flowers and join the ranks of Pokémon Long Range Support. With its ability to bond with allies and use the flowers she has accumulated to power up its support moves, the Garland Pokémon is very ready to support its teammates. Comfey can be obtained in exchange for 12,000 Heos Coins or 575 Heos Gems at the Lotta Unite Association. For the first seven days after Comfey is available, it can only be obtained in exchange for Heos Gems.

Basic information about Comfey

Comfey’s Primacura ability is based on picking flowers. Comfey gets one flower every time she passes a certain amount of time and gets four when she enters tall grass. She can own a maximum of eight clubs. When Comfey use Synthesis, Floral Care or Sweet kiss, all of its flowers are consumed and the effect of the move used is boosted. Additionally, Comfey’s movement speed increases when near an ally whose remaining HP is at half or less.

Comfey can bond with an ally when using Synthesis, Floral Care or Sweet kiss. While Comfey is tethered, it cannot be hit and gradually recovers HP, and can remain tethered to an allied Pokémon until it is Knocked Out or until Comfey uses Unleash. When the ally it is linked to accumulates Heos energy beyond its maximum, Comfey receives the excess energy. When the ally it is linked to scores a goal, Comfey also scores a goal with the same amount of energy.

Every third Comfey’s basic attack becomes an empowered attack, gaining two flowers and dealing damage.

Moves to L. 1 and L. 2

Synthesis

If Comfey is not bonded to an ally, he bonded to the indicated ally and shielded them. If he, on the other hand, is linked to an ally, the latter recovers HP. The ally recovers more HP the more flowers are consumed. If Comfey unfastens, he moves in the indicated direction.

Whipped

Comfey attacks with thin whip-like vines in front of him, dealing damage to enemies in the area of ​​effect and reducing their movement speed for a time.

Moves to L. 4

Floral Care

If Comfey is not bonded to an ally, he bonded to the indicated ally and shielded them. If he, on the other hand, is linked to an ally, the latter recovers HP. The ally recovers more HP the more flowers are consumed in this way. HP recovered in excess of the ally’s maximum HP is converted into a shield. If Comfey unfastens, he moves in the indicated direction. Self Floral Care is boosted, the movement speed of the ally Comfey is attached to increases for a while.

Sweet kiss

If Comfey is not bonded to an ally, he bonded to the indicated ally and shielded them. If he is linked to an ally instead, he builds up strength to then make opponents in the area of ​​effect infatuated. Infatuated opponents can’t help but approach Comfey. The longer he builds up strength, the larger the area of ​​effect; moreover, the more flowers are consumed, the longer the opponents’ infatuation lasts. If Comfey unfastens, he moves in the indicated direction. Self Sweet kiss is empowered, as Comfey builds strength, the movement speed of the ally it is linked to increases.

Moves to L. 6

Leafmagic

Comfey scatters three strange leaves per second for a certain amount of time. The leaves target opponents in an area of ​​effect and deal damage to them when they hit them. They can also deal damage to opponents hiding in tall grass. If the same opponent takes damage from this move six times, he becomes unable to act. If used while Comfey is bonded to an ally, the move’s area of ​​effect increases. Self Leafmagic is upgraded, the number of leaves scattered per second increases to four.

Grasssnare

Comfey throws grass in the indicated direction, dealing damage to enemies hit and making them unable to move. This move can hit up to two opponents. If two opponents are hit, the one further away will be pulled towards the closer one, dealing additional damage to both. Self Grasssnare is boosted, its area of ​​effect increases.

Comfey’s UNITE move: Donacura

Comfey spawns a large area of ​​tall grass around itself. The Pokémon inside it cannot be seen, just like in the tall grass of the map. If allies enter this tall grass, they gradually recover HP while they are inside. Comfey gets special flowers from this tall grass: consuming them empowers Floral Care And Sweet kiss.

Metagame analysis

Comfey is the first Pokémon in Pokémon UNITE able to remain invulnerable to damage for an extended period of time, in which she can also offer non-stop support to allies! Floral Care allows Comfey to bond with an allied Pokémon and heal it; at the same time, he can confidently punch and block opponents with Leafmagic or Grasssnare. If the chosen strategy requires you to focus on the offensive, Comfey can use Sweet kiss instead of Floral Care to hook up with an ally and infatuate opponents, who can then easily be dealt with by teammates.

Comfey is the perfect prop for those Pokémon that benefit from the Stamina boost offered by Floral Care and from the extra obstacles created by Sweet kiss, Leafmagic And Grasssnare.A combination focused on Floral Care And Grasssnare it is effective when Comfey is laced with strong long-range Attackers such as Cinderace and Dragapult. Floral Care keeps them healthy, while Grasssnare can stop the advance of aggressive Runners like Absol or Zoroark.

The same combination can work well when Comfey is laced right into Speedsters, as they often have low stamina and would take advantage of the hindering effects of Grasssnare. Comfey can also opt for Sweet kiss instead of Floral Care when it’s most likely to latch on to tough Defenders like Snorlax, Slowbro, or Trevenant. These Pokémon need less healing and can take advantage of obstacles Comfey creates if it chooses a moveset that includes Sweet kiss And Leafmagic or Grasssnare.