From this week the players of Pokémon Unite they can obtain and use in combat umbreon, the Shadow-type evolution of Eevee. The launch is set for Thursday May 25, 2023 on Nintendo Switch and iOS and Android mobile devices and for the occasion Studio TiMi has released a gameplay trailer that offers us a taste of the fighting style of this Pokémon, which you can view below.

As we can see in the movie, Umbreon mainly fights with close range attacks, using paws and tails to stun the unfortunate ones on duty, strong with a barrier which protects him from incoming blows.

In addition to Umbreon, another “eeveelution”, namely the Pokémon Grass, will also arrive in the coming days Leafeon, which will be available starting June 8. We also remember that in the roster we also find Sylveon (Elf), Glaceon (Ice) and Espeon (Psycho).

It will follow later Inteleonthe final evolutionary form of Sobble, the water starter of Pokémon Sword and Shield, which however does not yet have a release date set in stone at the moment.

Instead, the launch of Pokémon HOME update 3.0, which was supposed to introduce the connection to Pokémon Scarlet and Violet this week, was postponed.