To register: http://battlefy.com/ pokemonunite

POKÉMON UNITE 2022 WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP QUALIFICATIONS BEGIN

The best players in the world can start competing for a seat in the London Main Event.

The Pokémon Company announces that, starting in February, on Pokémon UNITE there will be monthly qualifying events for i 2022 World Championships in all geographic areas. The total value of the prizes will be over $ 1 million, of which $ 500,000 will be up for grabs in the World Championships.

Players are invited to form teams to compete in 5v5 battles in the tournament mode of Pokémon UNITE. From February to June, each month there will be qualifying events open to all and without participation fee, in which players will be able to participate using the version of Pokémon UNITE for Nintendo Switch, iOS or Android.

In the first season of the championship, Trainers from seven geographic areas will be able to compete: North America, South America, Europe, Oceania, Japan, South Korea and Asia Pacific. The events will be open only to those who are at least 16 years old.

The registrations for each event of the championship of Pokémon UNITE will be open to all via Battlefy. Players will only be able to participate in the geographic area in which they are resident and can only form teams with players from the same area.